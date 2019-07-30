TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama and Wisconsin will meet in 2024 and 2025 in a home-and-home series.
The schools announced Monday the teams will play in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 14, 2024. They’ll meet in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 13, 2025.
Wisconsin and Alabama have split their only two meetings. The Crimson Tide won, 35-17, in the 2015 opener in Arlington, Texas. That was the first time they had played each other since 1928, when the Badgers won, 15-0, in Madison.
It’s the fifth home-and-home series Alabama has added recently, including Texas in 2022 and 2023.
Tide coach Nick Saban called it “a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football.” Saban said these types of matchups are important to “the health of college football” because they’re exciting for fans and give players new challenges.
Goodell, title game officials to face questions on ‘no-call’ as part of lawsuit
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about an infamous “no-call” during January’s NFC title game.
Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game, said he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for depositions in New Orleans — barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.
Lemon’s lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages — to be donated to charity — over the failure to flag a blatant pass interference and roughness penalty against the Los Angeles Rams. The no-call came at a crucial point in the game against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.
Chiefs lose DB Reaser to Achilles injury
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser, who emerged as one of the stars of the brief Alliance of American Football, hurt his Achilles tendon during practice Monday and could miss the season.
Reaser was fourth on the depth chart behind Kendall Fuller, Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward, but the cousin of late Redskins defensive back Sean Taylor was likely to make the team.
Bucs sign QB Vincent Testaverde
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde, whose father, Vinny, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft and is still the club’s career passing leader.
The younger Testaverde played his final college season at Albany, where he transferred after playing at Texas Tech as a true freshman and spending two years at his father’s alma mater, Miami.
Vinny Testaverde won the Heisman Trophy at Miami in 1986 and spent six seasons with the Bucs (1987-1992).
Saints release ex-Bears WR Meredith
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have released veteran wide receiver Cameron Meredith, who has struggled to work his way back from a major knee injury in 2017. As recently as 2016, Meredith led the Chicago Bears in receiving, with 66 catches for 888 yards.
AUTO RACING
New crew chief for 7-time champ Johnson
Out of a playoff spot, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is moving on to another new crew chief.
Hendrick Motorsports on Monday replaced Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels, will be atop the pit box for Sunday’s road course race at Watkins Glen International in New York.
Johnson won seven championships with crew chief Chad Knaus over 17 years before they were split up after last season. Meendering failed to steer Johnson into victory lane, and the former champ is 12 points out of the 16-driver playoff field with five races left before the cutoff.
BASEBALL
Phillies acquire Vargas from Mets
NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation, acquiring left-hander Jason Vargas from the New York Mets on Monday for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart.
The 36-year-old Vargas is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA, winning his last three starts. He became expendable when the Mets acquired right-hander Marcus Stroman from Toronto on Sunday night for a pair of pitching prospects.
MLB upholds Marisnick suspension
NEW YORK — Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick’s two-game suspension for his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on July 7 has been upheld by Major League Baseball.
Marisnick was suspended on July 11 by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre but appealed the decision to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The commissioner’s office said Monday the hearing took place July 23 and the penalty was upheld.
Nats’ Scherzer back to injured list
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer is back on the 10-day injured list, unwelcome news for the Washington Nationals as they try to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East while pushing for a wild card berth.
The Nationals announced Monday that Scherzer was placed on the IL with a minor rhomboid strain. It’s similar to the inflammation under his right shoulder that forced the ace right-hander to the IL for 19 days earlier this month.
Washington recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer’s place on the roster.
BASKETBALL
Badgers say Moore won’t coach in 2019-20
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin says assistant coach Howard Moore, who survived a car wreck two months ago, won’t coach during the upcoming season after experiencing a medical issue and going into cardiac arrest.
Moore suffered third-degree burns in a crash in May that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.
The school said Monday that Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison-area home that required him to be transported to a hospital. While in transit, he went into cardiac arrest.