News in your town

Steelers' T.J. Watt seeks to build on breakout season

Column: 'Field of Dreams' and more bad baseball on film

PGA: Reed takes 1-shot lead at FedEx Cup opener

Cindric wins at Mid-Ohio for second straight Xfinity victory

NFL at 100: How college football became pipeline to NFL

2019 TH All-Area Softball Team: First-team capsules

Review: Aldis Hodge shines in ‘Brian Banks’ as a man fighting to clear his name

Phil Rosenthal: Extended safety netting at Wrigley Field seems inevitable. So why are the Cubs slow to commit to it?