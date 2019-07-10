CLEVELAND — Extending protective netting down foul lines is a ballpark-to-ballpark decision because of differing configurations, according to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
Following a series of foul balls that injured fans, Major League Baseball mandated ahead of the 2018 season that netting extend to the far end of each dugout.
Still, several fans have been hurt by foul balls this season.
“We recognized early in this process that it was very difficult to set an individual rule, one rule that applied to 30 different ballparks given their structural differences, and instead we have opted to work with the individual clubs over a period of time to extend netting,” Manfred said before Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
“We’ve made extensive progress on that and I believe that that progress will continue, and I think one of the reasons that we have had progress is that we have not put clubs in an impossible position by adopting a one size fits all rule.”
Manfred said changes during the midst of a season are hard to put in place.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think that clubs are going to take a period of time figure out what they can and can’t do structurally before they announce what their plans are going to be,” he said. “One injury is too many, but the fact of the matter is that we know because of the number of balls that hit into those nets, we had less incidents than we used to have. We are better off than we were, and I do believe we will continue to make progress on it.”
Union’s goal to collectively bargain for competitive free agency
CLEVELAND — The head of the baseball players’ association has detailed the union’s goals during collective bargaining, listing the restoration of a “competitive environment” and “meaningful free agency” as aims.
Baseball’s labor contracts runs until December 2021, but the sides committed last winter to early talks. Thus far, they met once to discuss the scheduling of future meetings.
Union head Tony Clark said his members want to have “getting players something closer to their value as they are producing it,” a reference to the structure that has players getting close to the minimum until they have nearly three years of major league service time, when they become eligible for salary arbitration.
BASKETBALL
Bucks re-sign George Hill
The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed free agent guard George Hill.
The team said Tuesday that Hill, who was acquired from Cleveland in December in a five-player, three-team trade, will return on a three-year deal.
Hill, 33, average 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 47 games with the Bucks last season. He also played in all 15 of Milwaukee’s playoff games, averaging 11.5 points on 53.4% shooting in just more than 26 minutes per game.
The Bucks finished 60-22 last season for the NBA’s best record and their first 60-win season since 1980-81. The Bucks lost to Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals.
SOCCER
U.S. women accept invite to Senate
WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the U.S. women’s soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.
The New York senator said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when “these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.”
The team co-captain has said she’s not interested in celebrating at the White House. It’s unclear if the winning team would be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks acquire Nylander from Sabres
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks are taking a chance on another underachieving young forward.
They hope it goes the same way it did last time.
The Blackhawks traded promising defenseman Henri Jokiharju to Buffalo on Tuesday for Alex Nylander, who hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since he was selected by the Sabres with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 draft.
The 21-year-old Nylander made his NHL debut with Buffalo in April 2017, but he had just three goals and three assists in 19 games with the Sabres. He has had some trouble with injuries and inconsistency.
Cup champs to get state funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues have scored another victory — this time, at the Missouri Capitol.
Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Tuesday that authorizes up to $70 million in state subsidies over two decades to help pay for renovations at the arena where the Blues play their home games. The annual state payments for the Enterprise Center would start in the 2022 fiscal year. Supporters say the improvements are essential as St. Louis competes with similar arenas in other cities to attract U.S. Olympic and college sports events.
FOOTBALL
Ex-Lion Glover Quin retires
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Glover Quin has retired after 10 seasons in the NFL.
The former Detroit Lions and Houston Texans safety announced his plans Tuesday on Instagram.
Quin started every game for nine straight years after starting in 12 games as a rookie in 2009 with the Texans. He had an NFL-high seven interceptions in 2014 with the Lions and 24 interceptions during his career. Detroit released the 33-year-old Quin in February with one year left on his deal.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Viviani wins Stage 4 of Tour de France
NANCY, France — Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win in the Tour de France on Tuesday in the 213.5-kilometer (133-mile) flat route from Reims to Nancy.
Julian Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to wear yellow in five years, kept the overall lead, with no change at the top of the overall standings.