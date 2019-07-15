ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals great Bob Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday to the other living Hall of Famers.
Gibson’s longtime agent, Dick Zitzmann, told the Post-Dispatch that Gibson has visited The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and has been hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., for the past two weeks. Zitzmann said chemotherapy is likely to begin Monday in Omaha.
The newspaper said the news became public Saturday night when Hall of Famer Jack Morris, broadcasting a Minnesota Twins game, spoke of it, having received his notification. The Cardinals’ front office also was notified.
Gibson was 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA in 17 seasons with the Cardinals from 1959 to 1975. The right-hander led St. Louis to World Series titles in 1964 and 1967, and the National League pennant in 1968. He was 7-2 in nine World Series starts.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are sending Homer Bailey to the Oakland Athletics after scratching the veteran right-hander about 45 minutes before his scheduled start Sunday against Detroit.
In return, Kansas City is getting minor league infielder Kevin Merrell. He’s been playing at Double-A Midland and will report to the Royals’ affiliate at Northwest Arkansas.
The 33-year-old Bailey has rebounded this season with the Royals after signing a minor league deal in February. He is 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA, but he’s been especially good over his past seven starts, giving the A’s some additional help as they seek a playoff run in the second half.
GOLF
AKRON, Ohio — Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship on Sunday at Firestone Country Club for his first PGA Tour Champions title.
The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over 65-year-old Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Bernd Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert on the third playoff hole at the Scottish Open on Sunday for his sixth European Tour title.
Hebert shot 62 to set the clubhouse target on 22 under at The Renaissance Club but overnight leader Wiesberger (69) recovered from a slow start to reclaim top spot with his fourth birdie of the day on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then hole from five feet on the last to force a playoff. Wiesberger parred the third playoff hole to beat Hebert.
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.
Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 26-year-old South Korean player has nine tour titles, also winning the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California.
Romo successfully defends celebrity title
STATELINE, Nev. — Tony Romo completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the American Century Championship for his second straight victory in the celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
The former Dallas Cowboys and current CBS analyst closed with a 2-over 74 and scored 20 points to finish at 71 in the modified Stableford scoring system. Former pitcher Mark Mulder, the winner from 2015-17, was 10 points back after a 71 and a 24-point day.
FOOTBALL
E. Washington players involved in shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Eastern Washington University football players were shot in Spokane’s downtown bar district. Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after Saturday’s shooting.
University officials say the student-athletes are expected to fully recover.
SOCCER
NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members’ fight for equal pay.
The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month — to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to “be on the right side of history.”
AUTO RACING
SILVERSTONE, England — Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton won a record sixth British Grand Prix on Sunday after jumping ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by taking advantage of the safety car being deployed.
In front of his home fans, Hamilton made the decisive move to the front in the 20th of the 52 laps by pitting to get new tires. With the safety car still out after Antonio Giovinazzi spun off in his Alfa Romeo, Hamilton rejoined ahead of pole-sitter Bottas. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium by finishing third.
TORONTO — Simon Pagenaud won his third race of the season and Alexander Rossi tightened the championship race with Josef Newgarden in IndyCar’s Sunday race through the streets of Toronto.
The win on the streets around Exhibition Place is the first for Pagenaud this year away from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Frenchman won the Indy 500 and the road course race at the speedway to save his job with Team Penske.