PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The max deal is the latest big commitment by a team expected to make a serious push at its first NBA championship since 1983.
Simmons, 22, will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for the next season will jump to about $29.3 million and rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract is not official.
The deal solidifies the 76ers’ core for the next few seasons. All-Star Joel Embiid and Al Horford are under contract though 2023, Tobias Harris through 2024 and now Simmons through 2025. Horford got a $109 million, four-year deal and Embiid agreed last season to a $147 million, five-year deal.
Sixers general manager Elton Brand had until the middle of October to reach a max deal with Simmons but wasted little time in locking up another cornerstone player.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.
FOOTBALL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kicker Robbie Gould signed a four-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday instead of playing this season on the franchise tag.
The 49ers had placed the tag on Gould in February for a price tag of about $5 million and faced a Monday deadline to sign him to a long-term deal. ESPN reported that Gould received a deal worth $19 million with a fully guaranteed $10.5 million in the first two years.
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has finally shed the massive brace on his right leg eight months after breaking his tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion.
Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, posted a photo Monday of him holding the ring external fixator in his hand. The team’s Twitter account re-posted that picture with the message, “The brace is off! A great step for Alex in his recovery.”
Given the severity of the injury, it’s unlikely Smith plays this season and Washington selected QB Dwayne Haskins in the first round. Smith recently said he plans to play in the NFL again and is under contract through 2022.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants suspended safety Kam Moore on Monday amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious.
The alleged incident took place last Thursday. Moore appeared in Union County Superior Court on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.
The 22-year-old Moore played in two games as a rookie last year for New York. Moore joined the Giants after being cut by New Orleans. He was not drafted out of Boston College in 2018 and has been expected to compete for a backup roster spot and play special teams if he makes the Giants.
CINCINNATI — Bengals left guard Clint Boling retired Monday after eight seasons in the NFL, citing medical concerns. The club posted that he has been dealing with a blood clot. Boling was the Bengals’ most dependable offensive lineman, playing every snap last season. He started all 16 games five times during his career, including each of the last two. Boling was a fourth-round pick in 2011.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive lineman Derrick Morgan said he’s retiring after playing nine NFL seasons for five head coaches. The 16th pick overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010, Morgan spent his entire career with Tennessee. He started 106 of 118 games and had 44½ sacks playing defensive and outside linebacker.
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON, England — Simona Halep’s Wimbledon championship lifted her from No. 7 to No. 4 in the WTA rankings on Monday, while runner-up Serena Williams moved up one spot to No. 9, her best placing since returning to the tour last season after having a baby. Halep beat Williams in Saturday’s final with surprising ease, 6-2, 6-2.
Coco Gauff’s magical run from a wild-card entry in qualifying all the way to the fourth round at the All England Club allowed her to move into the WTA’s top 150 for the first time.
The 15-year-old American rose 172 places to No. 141 from No. 313 before the tournament. French Open champion Ash Barty remains at No. 1 in singles, followed by two-time major champion Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova.
Wimbledon men’s champ Novak Djokovic stayed atop the ATP rankings after his victory over Roger Federer on Sunday in the longest final in tournament history. Rafael Nadal is No. 2 and Federer is No. 3.
HOCKEY
MOSCOW — Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov signed a one-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League on Monday as he sits out the final months of his NHL suspension. He is joining Russian KHL club Avangard Omsk after sitting out all of last season. His NHL suspension, imposed after the league determined he committed acts of domestic violence, will end midway through the season.
RODEO
CALGARY, Alberta — Three more horses competing in the Calgary Stampede have died, bringing to six the number of deaths at the annual rodeo and exhibition. The horses were injured during chuck wagon races and were euthanized.
Stampede officials say on their website that the horses went down Sunday night in the eighth race. A horse on the wagon driven by Evan Salmond broke a bone in a hind leg. Two others in the same team were also hurt, forcing all three to be euthanized.