Before Friday’s game against San Diego, a 9-year-old boy named Mateo met Anthony Rizzo in the Chicago Cubs’ dugout and gave him a note asking for a “moonshot” on behalf of group attending a charity running event of the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation this weekend.
Rizzo followed with a go-ahead grand slam, his first home run since June 15.
“That was for him,” Rizzo, a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, said after the Cubs overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Padres, 6-5, in Chicago. “That’s really special for him to come and hang out there.”
Javier Báez also homered for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won six of seven since the All-Star break. Chicago overcame an early home run by Manny Machado that built a 3-0 lead.
Josh Naylor tied the score, 5-5, in the eighth inning against Pedro Strop (2-3) with his first career pinch homer, but the Cubs went back ahead in the bottom half.
Rizzo singled off Craig Stammen (6-5), rookie shortstop Fernandez Tatis Jr. threw Addison Russell’s grounder into center field for an error, Jason Heyward was intentionally walked and David Bote hit a grounder to third. Machado threw home for a forceout and catcher Francisco Mejia threw to first, even though he didn’t have a play on Bote. The ball hit off the glove of first baseman Eric Hosmer and bounced into short right field as Rizzo scored on Hosmer’s error.
Craig Kimbrel struck out three around a four-pitch walk in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances. San Diego has lost five of six and 11 of 15.
Jon Lester made his 400th big league appearance and matched his career high by allowing 12 hits, giving up four runs in six innings.
Phillies 6, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Adam Haseley homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.
Cardinals 12, Reds 11 — At Cincinnati: Jesus Martinez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth, Paul DeJong added a two-run shot in the seventh, and St. Louis rallied out of a seven-run deficit and held off Cincinnati.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 9, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Leury Garcia had four hits and scored third runs, and Reynaldo Lopez struck out eight in seven solid innings as Chicago beat Tampa Bay to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Orioles 11, Red Sox 2 — At Baltimore: Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton homered off David Price, and Baltimore routed Boston.
Blue Jays 12, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Marcus Stroman breezed through seven scoreless innings, and Toronto batted around in both the fourth and the sixth innings on their way to a rout of Detroit.
Indians 10, Royals 5 — At Cleveland: Tyler Naquin hit a two-run homer and Shane Bieber won his third straight decision as Cleveland beat Kansas City for its sixth straight win.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 8, Rockies 2 — At New York: Edwin Encarnación hit a go-ahead, grand slam, a trio of ex-Rockies beat up on their former team and New York defeated Colorado.