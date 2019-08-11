CINCINNATI — Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats against the Cubs on Saturday night, setting a Cincinnati record for a rookie.
Aquino was an International League All-Star called up to play right field when Yasiel Puig was traded to the Indians. He hit three solo shots — the first two off Kyle Hendricks — for seven homers in his first 10 games with Cincinnati, a club record since 1900.
He’s homered in four straight games, two shy of the club mark.
Aquino signed with the Reds as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and spent six seasons in rookie or Single-A ball. He hit 20 homers last season at Double-A, and he opened his batting stance to provide more power.
Chicago was trailing, 10-0, in the eighth inning when the Telegraph Herald went to press.
Price ‘feeling better’ after cortisone shot
BOSTON — Red Sox left-hander David Price says he’s feeling better, just days after getting a cortisone shot to treat a cyst in his left wrist.
“First time I’ve had an injection like that, so it made it sore the first 48 hours,” the 33-year-old said Saturday before Boston’s game with the Los Angeles Angels. “But yesterday it started feeling a lot better.”
Price was placed on the injured list on Thursday after an MRI revealed the cyst. Price is 7-5 with a 4.36 ERA over 21 starts this season.
He said the discomfort in his wrist started “about three or four starts ago” and was affecting his hand strength and ability to execute his pitches — particularly his cutter and change-up. It caused pitches to come out of his hand about a split-second too early, he said.
Mets’ Tebow to miss rest of season
NEW YORK — Mets minor leaguer and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a cut on his left hand.
The 31-year-old Tebow hit .163 in 77 games during his first season with Triple-A Syracuse but hasn’t played since July 21 after injuring himself fielding a ball in the outfield. The laceration required several stitches. Syracuse’s regular season ends Sept. 2.
This is the second straight year Tebow’s season will end prematurely. The outfielder missed the final two months of 2018 because of a broken bone in his right hand.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy-winner is in his third year of professional ball and first in Triple-A after a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL. He has batted .223 with 18 homers in 287 minor league games.
FOOTBALL
Lions place Kearse on injured reserve
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve and signed quarterback Josh Johnson.
Kearse hurt his left leg during Detroit’s first possession of Thursday’s preseason opener against New England, a 31-3 loss. He has played seven seasons and came to Detroit as a free agent this offseason from the New York Jets.
In other moves, the team put defensive tackle Darius Kilgo on injured reserve; signed running back Justin Stockton; activated defensive end Trey Flowers off the physically unable to perform list; and waived cornerback Tarvarus McFadden.
Eagles’ Johnson, Goedert week-to-week
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles’ backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was back at practice Saturday wearing an arm sling, one day after surgery to repair a broken left wrist.
Two other players joined him on the Philadelphia sideline. Two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and second-year tight end Dallas Goedert are listed as week-to-week with injuries that aren’t expected to force them to miss the season opener. Johnson has a knee injury and Goedert hurt his calf.
Titans’ Casey passes physical
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey has passed his physical after starting the Tennessee Titans’ training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
The Titans announced Saturday that Casey passed his physical, along with other moves. They also placed rookie linebacker D’Andre Walker, a fifth-round draft pick out of Georgia, on injured reserve.
Casey, a Pro Bowl lineman each of the past four seasons, was placed on injured reserve after hurting a knee Dec. 22 in the fourth quarter of a 25-16 win over Washington. He led the Titans with seven sacks and 50 quarterback pressures last season.
Cardinals release Philon after arrest
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released defensive end Darius Philon, a day after Maricopa County jail records indicate he was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly instrument.
The Cardinals announced the move Saturday in a one-sentence statement.
A Phoenix police spokeswoman, Sgt. Maggie Cox, confirmed Saturday that Philon had been arrested, but declined to provide further information, referring a reporter to court documents that were not immediately available Saturday.
Bills sign Munnerlyn, place Gaines on IR
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have shuffled cornerbacks by signing veteran Captain Munnerlyn and placing E.J. Gaines on injured reserve.
In other moves made during the team’s day off Saturday, Buffalo signed defensive tackle Roderick Young and offensive lineman Demetrius Rhaney. The Bills freed up roster spots by releasing offensive lineman Nico Siragusa and placing defensive tackle Robert Thomas on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
GOLF
Jutanugarn leads Ladies Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn shot a four-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open on Saturday.
Overnight leader Mi Jung Hur returned a 70 to share second place on 15-under-par 198 with fellow South Korean Jeongeun Lee, who shot 66 at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.