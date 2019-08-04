FILE - This is a March 22, 2017, file photo, showing Duke athletic director Kevin Smith during Duke football Pro Day at the Pascal Field House on the campus of Duke University, in Durham, N.C. Duke returned to the top 10 in the Director’s Cup standings behind its national champion women’s golf team and a flagship men’s basketball program that boasted arguably the nation’s most recognizable college athlete _ Zion Williamson. Yet athletic director Kevin White called it a good _ but not great _ year overall. (Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP, File)