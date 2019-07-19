Tommy Edman snapped a sixth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-4, in Cincinnati on Thursday night for their fifth win in six games.
All-Star Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Edman broke it open an inning later.
The slam came one pitch after the Reds just missed what would have been an inning-ending double play. Reliever Robert Stephenson retired pinch-hitter Yairo Munoz on a bases-loaded fly to right fielder Yasiel Puig, and Puig’s throw home kept Matt Wieters at third. Catcher Juan Graterol’s throw to first almost caught Kolten Wong off the bag, but Wong got his hand to the base a split-second before Joey Votto’s tag.
Stephenson (2-2) allowed four hits and five runs while getting just two outs.
Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in Cincinnati’s two-run third as the Reds built a 3-0 lead.
DeJong got St. Louis on the board in the fifth with his first homer since June 16 and 14th this season.
Edman’s blow gave Dakota Hudson the win. Hudson (9-4) gave up six hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings. He’s 7-1 over his last 11 starts. Hudson also hit a batter.
Marlins 4, Padres 3 — At Miami: Brian Anderson doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, and Miami earned its first walkoff victory of the year by beating San Diego.
Phillies 7, Dodgers 6 — At Philadelphia: Bryce Harper tied the game with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia to a victory over Los Angeles.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 6, White Sox 5 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Soler homered in a five-run third inning and Kansas City stayed hot, completing a four-game sweep of Chicago.
The four-game winning streak is Kansas City’s longest of the season and just the Royals’ second series sweep this year. The White Sox have lost seven in a row and dropped a season-worst nine games under .500.
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 0 — At Boston: Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Boston left-hander struck out 12 in six innings for his first regular-season win at Fenway Park in more than a year as the Red Sox beat Toronto.
Yankees 6-5, Rays 2-1 — At New York: Gio Urshela hit a tying two-run home run in the second inning and Gary Sanchez smashed a go-ahead 110 mph single during New York’s three-run fifth as the Yankees beat Tampa Bay in the first game of a doubleheader.
Luke Voit hit a game-tying homer in the second game and the Yankees used a four-run sixth to complete the sweep.
Indians 6, Tigers 3 — At Cleveland: Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings, José Ramírez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth and Cleveland beat Detroit for the 11th straight time.