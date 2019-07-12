IOWA CITY — Valparaiso graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn has signed with Iowa to bolster the Hawkeyes’ perimeter game.
Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery announced on Thursday that Evelyn will be the first grad transfer to play for him in Iowa City.
Evelyn spent the past two seasons with the Crusaders after starting his career at Nebraska. The guard led Valpo with 48 three-pointers and ranked second on the team with 68 assists last season.
Evelyn’s presence should help the Hawkeyes, especially if Jordan Bohannon is forced to redshirt following offseason hip surgery.
BASEBALL
Ortiz recovering from 3rd surgery
BOSTON — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.
Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is “recovering well and in good spirits.” He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.
Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.
Police say they’ve arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.
Astros’ Marisnick suspended 2 games
ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
The suspension was announced Thursday before the AL West-leading Astros played a series opener at Texas in their first game after the All-Star break. Marisnick also was fined.
Cardinals place Molina on IL
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the injured list with a strained right thumb and activated infielder Matt Carpenter as part of a series of roster moves Thursday. St. Louis also brought up left-hander Chasen Shreve from Triple-A Memphis, optioned left-hander Tyler Webb and outfielder Rangel Ravelo to Memphis, and transferred pitcher Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL update ahead of their series against Arizona beginning Friday night.
Royals adding former first-round pick
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are bringing Bubba Starling to the majors, culminating a journey that took eight years in the minors for the hometown hero and former first-round draft pick in 2011.
The 26-year-old outfielder, who starred at nearby Gardner-Edgerton High School, has struggled for years to live up to enormous expectations in the minors. But he is hitting .310 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in his first full season at Triple-A Omaha, and recently played in that level’s all-star game.
GOLF
Peosta, Iowa, native Steven Ihm shot a 3-over-par 75 on Thursday and is tied for 129th place at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Nelson Ledesma leads the tournament at 7-under par.
FOOTBALL
CASPER, Wyo.— Court documents indicate a former University of Wyoming football star has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in a sexual assault case.
Carl Granderson, 22, had been scheduled to go on trial Monday for third-degree sexual assault after pleading not guilty. But he filed documents Wednesday requesting a hearing to change his plea and be sentenced. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that prosecutors filed documents modifying the sexual assault charge to one count of unlawful contact. Two female university students say Granderson touched them sexually while they slept at his Laramie apartment in 2018.
Former Jets coach Michaels dies at 89
NEW YORK — Walt Michaels, the former New York Jets coach who retired following the 1982 season after leading the team to the AFC title game, has died. He was 89.
The Jets said Thursday that Michaels died Wednesday. The team did not immediately provide a cause or location. The New York Times said Michaels died at a nursing home in Plains, Pennsylvania. The former Cleveland Browns linebacker was the defensive coordinator of the Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 1968 season.
HOCKEY
Penguins center Cullen retires
PITTSBURGH — Penguins center Matt Cullen has retired after a 21-season career that included three Stanley Cup titles. The 42 year-old won a Cup with Carolina in 2006 and then consecutive titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.
Cullen had 266 goals, 465 assists and 502 penalty minutes over 1,516 games with Anaheim, Florida, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Minnesota, Nashville and Pittsburgh. He also had 19 goals and 39 assists in 132 career playoff games.
AUTO RACING
SPARTA, Ky. — Tyler Ankrum took the lead when Brett Moffitt ran out of fuel with less than two laps to go and cruised to his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory Thursday night at Kentucky Speedway.
The 18-year-old Ankrum finished 7.373 seconds ahead of Stewart Friesen on the 1.5-mile tri-oval to earn a spot in the eight-man series playoffs.
CYCLING
CHAMPAGNEY, France — Dylan Teuns of Belgium won the first mountain stage of the Tour de France and Giulio Ciccone of Italy took the overall race lead.
Teuns and Ciccone were rewarded for a daring breakaway early in Thursday’s Stage 6 that they pursued all the way to the end, up the terrible climb to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station.