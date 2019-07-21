CHICAGO — Efforts to organize an open-water swim in the Chicago River this fall will be delayed by at least one year.
Doug McConnell said convincing the departments of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Transportation and Fleet and Facility Management, among others, to permit swimming in the water was tougher than he anticipated.
McConnell and Don Macdonald wanted to organize a 2.4-mile open-water swim in the Chicago River in September. But the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events informed the team last week that the swim would need to be postponed, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The new target for the swim, from Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chinatown and ending at the Clark Street Bridge in the Loop, is September 2020. McConnell said there was some confusion about who could give them the green light.
“What we’re asking for is pretty atypical,” said McConnell. “Because it hasn’t been done for nearly 100 years, there isn’t a defined path that you’re supposed to take to get something like this approved.”
The open-swim is intended as a celebration of how much the water quality in the river has improved since the 1970s due to numerous restoration efforts, McConnell said. Chicago hosted a series of competitive swims to showcase the newly clean river after the river’s direction was reversed in 1900.
AUTO RACING
Start of Iowa IndyCar race delayed
NEWTON, Iowa — The start of the IndyCar race Saturday night at Iowa Speedway was delayed by rain and lightning.
Simon Pagenaud, the winner last weekend in Toronto, won his second straight pole Friday. He was joined by Penske teammate Will Power on the front row. Series leader Josef Newgarden qualified third.
Sebastian Bourdais made his 200th career start at a race that, thanks to the weather, was 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the teams expected when they set up their cars for the short oval. The race had not restarted when the Telegraph Herald went to press on Saturday night.
BASEBALL
Rays place Stanek on IL, demote McKay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed opener Ryne Stanek on the 10-day injured list with a sore right hip and optioned two-way player Brendan McKay to Triple-A Durham in a series of moves to help a taxed bullpen.
Reliever Chaz Roe, out since July 9 with a right flexor strain, was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Saturday and right-hander Hunter Wood was recalled from Durham.
BOXING
Dadashev hospitalized with brain swelling
OXON HILL, Md. — Doctors say boxer Maxim Dadashev had surgery at a Maryland hospital for swelling on his brain after collapsing outside the ring after losing a match.
Doctors told reporters early Saturday morning that the Russian-born boxer had surgery in a procedure that took about two hours.
The Washington Post reports that his manager, Egis, Klimas, and his strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, were both at the hospital, where he is expected to remain for days.
Dadashev collapsed after a loss to undefeated Subriel Matias in their 140-pound (63.5 kilogram) bout at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. Trainor James McGirt stopped the fight before the 12th-round bell.
GOLF
Helped by Trump, Herman leads BarbasolNICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Helped by President Donald Trump’s putting advice, Jim Herman had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to maintain a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.
Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president’s suggestion following a recent round.
On Saturday, Herman made an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth and a 10-footer on the par-5 15th. He also had six birdies to get to 24-under 192 at rain-softened Keene Trace. Encouraged by Trump to pursue a playing career, the 41-year-old Herman won the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his lone tour title — a victory that followed a friendly round with Trump.
Kelly Kraft was second after a 61. He also eagled the 15th, holing a 65-footer. Austin Cook (63) and Bill Haas (65) were four strokes back at 20 under.
Ihm tied for 17th in Korn Ferry event
Steven Ihm moved up one spot on the leaderboard on Saturday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Neb.
The Peosta, Iowa, native shot a 1-under-par 70 to move to 5-under and a seven-way tie for 17th place.
Kristoffer Ventura leads the tournament at 15-under, one stroke clear of Lanto Griffin.
Clanton, Suwannapura win LPGA team event
MIDLAND, Mich. — Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory.
Clanton and Suwannapura took a five-shot lead into the final round after shooting an alternate-shot 63 on Friday at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event. Suwannapura won her second tour title, and Clanton her first. They finished at 27-under 253.
SPORTS MEDIA
ESPN reasserts political talk policy
NEW YORK — ESPN is reminding employees of the network’s policy to avoid talking about politics after radio talk show host Dan Le Batard criticized President Donald Trump and his recent racist comments and ESPN itself on the air this week.
The reminder went out Friday to all employees, including Le Batard, according to an ESPN employee who spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about personnel matters.