Kris Bryant capped Chicago’s four-run seventh with a three-run homer, and the Cubs rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds, 6-3, on Sunday for a split of their four-game series in Cincinnati.
Ian Happ added a solo drive in the eighth as the NL Central leaders recovered after falling behind 3-0 in the fifth. David Phelps (1-0) pitched a perfect sixth for the win, and Pedro Strop got three outs for his 10th save.
Bryant, Happ, Jason Heyward and Nicholas Castellanos each had two hits for the Cubs, who lost 10-1 on Saturday.
Cincinnati had won five of six to stay on the fringe of the NL wild-card race. Eugenio Suaréz homered for the third straight game and rookie sensation Aristides Aquino had a run-scoring single, but the Reds bullpen faltered after All-Star Luis Castillo was pulled in the seventh.
Cardinals 11, Pirates 9 — At St. Louis: Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler also homered, and St. Louis rallied from an 8-4 deficit to sweep the three-game series and move into second place in the NL Central, two games behind the Cubs. Thomas, a rookie outfielder playing his 21st game, drove in five runs. His first career slam came off Kyle Crick (3-7) and put the Cardinals ahead 9-8. He also had an RBI triple in the fourth.
Braves 5, Marlins 4 — At Miami: Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 33rd home run for Atlanta, and Ender Inciarte connected for a three-run shot.
Nationals 7, Mets 4 —At New York: Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run double against his former team and the Nationals bullpen finally locked down a lead in Flushing.
Rockies 8, Padres 3 — At San Diego: Yonder Alonso hit his 100th career homer during Colorado’s four-run sixth inning, and the Rockies snapped a five-game losing streak.
Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3 — At Los Angeles: Justin Turner hit two of Los Angeles’ four homers and Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball.
Giants 9, Phillies 6 — At San Francisco: Kevin Pillar tripled in a run, and Will Smith added a two-run single later in the inning to cap a three-run bottom of the eighth inning.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 8, Astros 7 — At Baltimore: Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Baltimore, ending the Astros’ eight-game winning streak in stunning fashion.
Angels 5, Red Sox 4 (10 innings) — At Boston: Anthony Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Kole Calhoun’s solo homer tied it in the eighth, leading Los Angeles to a split of their four-game series.
Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0 — At Toronto: Masahiro Tanaka and Aroldis Chapman combined on a four-hitter, Brett Gardner had an RBI double, and New York ended a two-game skid..
Royals 10, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler each homered twice, and Kansas City earned a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central.
Athletics 2, White Sox 0 — At Chicago: Chris Bassitt threw seven sharp innings, Matt Olson homered and Oakland beat Lucas Giolito and the White Sox.
Indians 7, Twins 3 (10 innings) — Carlos Santana hit a grand slam in the 10th inning, and Cleveland won the four-game series to forge another tie for the AL Central lead. The Twins and Indians play seven more times, all in September.
Rays 1, Mariners 0 — At Seattle: Tampa Bay’s Ryan Yarbrough came within an out of his first career shutout, and Eric Sogard homered. Yarbrough (11-3) retired his final 14 batters and struck out eight while throwing 8 2/3 innings of three-hit ball.
INTERLEAGUE
Rangers 1, Brewers 0 — At Milwaukee: Mike Minor struck out 11 in eight innings, and Texas beat Jordan Lyles to avoid a series sweep. Milwaukee star Christian Yelich missed his fifth straight start due to back stiffness, but the reigning NL MVP batted for reliever Alex Claudio in the eighth. The sold-out crowd of 44,411 greeted Yelich with M-V-P chants but the slugger struck out on a 92-mph offering from Minor.