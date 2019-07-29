Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer in Minnesota’s five-run first inning, and the Twins pounded Dylan Covey and the Chicago White Sox, 11-1, on Sunday in Chicago to strengthen their hold on the AL Central.
Jorge Polanco, Jonathan Schoop and Max Kepler also connected as Minnesota ran its major league-leading total to 205 home runs. The Twins went deep 11 times while taking three of four in the series and moved two games ahead of second-place Cleveland, which lost 9-6 at Kansas City.
“Our guys have had really quality at-bats all year long, from day one,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think they feed off each other at times.”
Covey (1-7) threw 14 pitches and failed to get an out in his 10th start of the season. After Polanco’s 16th homer made it 2-0, Nelson Cruz and Luis Arraez singled before Sanó chased Covey with an opposite-field drive just inside the foul pole in right.
“We don’t find the pitches he throws. We find the pitches we want to hit,” Sanó said, “and that’s one of the biggest points when you go hit.”
The White Sox played without slumping All-Stars José Abreu and James McCann, who each got the day off for rest. Abreu is batting .200 since the break, and McCann is hitting just .178 with 31 strikeouts in 18 July games.
Jon Jay hit an RBI single in the sixth to account for Chicago’s only run.
Royals 9, Indians 6 — At Kansas City, Mo.: In a startling scene, Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer suddenly heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall while being taken out of the game. An All-Star last year, Bauer (9-8) had just allowed a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning.
Yankees 9, Red Sox 6 — At Boston: Austin Romine hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and Didi Gregorius added a two-run homer in the fourth — both off starter Chris Sale — to help the Yankees avoid a four-game series sweep at Fenway Park. Sale allowed six earned runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Angels 5, Orioles 4 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Matt Thaiss hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Los Angeles. Albert Pujols hit his 650th homer and the Angels avoided being swept at home in a four-game series by Baltimore for the first time.
Rays 10, Blue Jays 9 — At Toronto: Joey Wendle drove in the tiebreaking run with a bases-loaded groundout in the ninth inning and Tampa Bay rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat Toronto.
Athletics 6, Rangers 5 — At Oakland, Calif.: Marcus Semien homered and scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning for Oakland.
Mariners 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings) — At Seattle: J.P. Crawford hit a walkoff single with one out in the 10th inning and Seattle extended its winning streak to five games.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 11, Dodgers 4 — At Washington: Stephen Strasburg tossed seven masterful innings to win his seventh consecutive start, leading Washington. Brian Dozier and Juan Soto homered, while Anthony Rendon continued to swing a hot bat with three hits and four RBIs that helped the Nationals (56-49) prevent a three-game sweep by the top team in the majors.
Giants 7, Padres 6 — At San Diego: Madison Bumgarner won his final start before the trade deadline and rookie Mike Yastrzemski had four hits, two RBIs and scored the go-ahead run to lead surging San Francisco.
Phillies 9, Braves 4 — At Philadelphia: J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, three other Phillies went deep and Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep.
Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 1— At Miami: Rookie outfielder Harold Ramirez homered, hit a line drive that scored the tiebreaking run and made consecutive catches against the fence to help Miami beat Arizona.
Reds 3, Rockies 2 — At Cincinnati: Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning for Cincinnati. Barnhart improved to 4-for-5 in two games since returning on Friday after missing 22 games with a right oblique strain.
Mets 8, Pirates 7 — At New York: Michael Conforto sparked New York’s offense with a two-run homer in a six-run first inning against Chris Archer, and the Mets held on to beat reeling Pittsburgh to match their longest winning streak this season at four games.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 6, Cardinals 2— At St. Louis: George Springer led off the game with a home run, and Jose Altuve and rookie Yordan Alvarez also connected for Houston. The Astros have won nine of 11, including two of three in this interleague matchup of division leaders. Paul Goldschmidt’s team record-tying streak of six straight games with a home run ended for St. Louis. He singled in five at-bats.