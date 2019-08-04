The United States’ Simone Biles, gold medal winner for vault, stands for her national anthem flanked by silver medalist, Russia’s Maria Paseka, left, and Switzerland’s Giulia Steingruber, bronze, during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While the state of USA Gymnastics as a national governing body remains very much in flux — the organization filed for bankruptcy late last year in an effort to ward off a decertification effort by the USOC — the chasm between the women’s Olympic program and the rest of the world remains as large as ever thanks to Biles.