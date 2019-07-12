Former Dubuque Senior state golf champion Maddie Hawkins is one of four golfers from Bradley University to be named Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars.
Hawkins is a junior to-be this fall with the Braves program and is a first-time honoree who appeared in six tournaments as a sophomore in 2018-19. Hawkins posted a 79.53 stroke average in her 17 rounds and earned the first top-10 finish of her career at the Babs Steffens Invitational by tying for 10th place. A civil engineering major with a 3.90 cumulative grade point average, Hawkins was even better in the spring with a 79.00 stroke average.
Hawkins won the Iowa Class 5A state championship to cap her senior season with the Rams in 2017.
The WGCA All-American Scholar team included 1,097 women’s collegiate golfers from NCAA Division I, II and III. The criteria for selection required a minimum 3.50-grade point average and participation in at least 50 percent of the rounds scheduled during the regular season.
PREP BASEBALL
DeWitt Central 10, Bellevue 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jackson Wagner went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, but the Comets were held in check by the Sabers. Andrew Swartz and Brandon Kafer added two hits apiece for Bellevue.
Dubuque Wahlert 7, North Scott 4 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Matty Schmitz entered in the fifth inning and led the Golden Eagles on the mound, earning the win on Wednesday night behind four strikeouts and allowing only three hits.
Cascade 3, North Linn 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars got to standout Lynx pitcher Jake Hilmer on Wednesday night, striking for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out the victory. Wil Roling had two hits and Reid Rausch drove in two runs behind going six innings on the mound five strikeouts for the win. Haris Hoffman earned the save.
Bellevue Marquette 10-5, Clinton Prince of Peace 0-1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels and Aza Berthel notched a pair of wins on the bump as the Mohawks earned a sweep on Tuesday night.