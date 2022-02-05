WASHINGTON — Democrats on Friday muscled legislation through the House that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically and on the global stage by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry and shoring up strained supply chains.
The bill passed by a vote of 222-210. It marks an important step for a top Biden administration priority, but the legislation is likely to be extensively revised as negotiators reconcile differences with what the Senate passed about eight months ago. President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to reach a deal quickly, saying, “America can’t afford to wait.”
The nearly 3,000-page bill, not counting scores of amendments added this week, includes massive investments designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. The big-ticket items include about $52 billion in grants and subsidies to help the semiconductor industry and $45 billion to strengthen supply chains for high-tech products.
But Democrats also tucked in other priorities that have raised GOP concerns about the bill’s cost and scope. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, was the only Republican to vote for the measure, while Rep. Stephanie Murphy, of Florida, was the only Democrat to vote against it.
The bill includes $8 billion for a fund that helps developing countries adjust to climate change; $3 billion for facilities to make the U.S. less reliant on Chinese solar components; $4 billion to help communities with significantly higher unemployment than the national average; and $10.5 billion for states to stockpile drugs and medical equipment.
Democrats were in a celebratory mood prior to the vote after the latest jobs report showed employers added 467,000 jobs in January. They said the legislation would lead to more good news on that front.
“The bill we’re talking about today is a jobs bill, a jobs bill for manufacturing in America, for making it in America,” Pelosi said.
The bill gives Democrats a chance to address voter concerns about the economy at a time when a shortage of computer chips has led to higher prices for automobiles, electronics and medical devices. To show his administration is addressing inflation concerns, Biden highlighted the vote at a White House event Friday and reminded Americans of Intel’s announcement two weeks ago that it would be building two computer chip production plants in Ohio.
Republicans, who for months have hammered Democrats over rising inflation, panned the measure as “toothless” and short of what is needed to hold China accountable for a range of economic and human rights actions. They also said it would waste taxpayer dollars on environmental initiatives and other unnecessary programs.
“This bill is actually just a long list of progressive dream policies that have nothing to do with China at all,” said Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with House Democratic lawmakers this week to discuss the bill. She said the most “urgent need” in the bill is the $52 billion for domestic chip production because of the global chip shortage’s effect on the economy, including the automotive sector, and the national security implications of having so many semiconductors made overseas.
“We just cannot wait anymore,” she told reporters Friday. “We are so far behind. We’re in such a dangerous place as a matter of national security just because of our reliance on Taiwan for our most sophisticated, leading-edge chips.”