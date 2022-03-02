NEW YORK — Target will invest up to $5 billion this year in physical stores, remodels, new brands and expanding its online fulfillment as the discounter continues to drive sales growth and differentiate itself from rivals.
The plans, announced Tuesday at its annual investor meeting held in New York, include opening 30 new stores, from midsize locations in dense suburban areas to small stores in cities like Charleston, S.C. It also plans to remodel 200 of its existing stores, reaching more than half of its 1,900 stores this year. The Minneapolis retailer also aims to roll out brand partnerships including opening 250 more Ulta Beauty shops in its stores, with plans to eventually operate 800 shops.
The moves come as Target pushed through headwinds — from congested ports to inflation that’s been the highest in 40 years — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season.
“We continue to see a resilient consumer,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told analysts at the meeting.
Fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%, and the Minneapolis retailer released an upbeat revenue outlook for 2022.
Target’s earnings report followed strong fourth-quarter results from Walmart as well as major home improvement chains Home Depot and Lowe’s in the past two weeks. Both Kohl’s and Nordstrom also reported solid results on Tuesday.
Kohl’s announced fiscal fourth-quarter profits that beat analysts’ expectations but revenue fell short of estimates, according to analysts polled by FactSet. But Kohl’s delivered an annual profit outlook that was above analysts’ estimates. Nordstrom reported both profits and sales that were above Wall Street expectations and also offered an upbeat annual profit outlook.