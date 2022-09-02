WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to shine despite weakening elements of the U.S. economy.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 27 fell by 5,000 to 232,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, decreased by 4,000 to 241,500.
The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits rose by 26,000 in the week that ended Aug. 20, to 1.44 million. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs.
Hiring in the U.S. in 2022 has been remarkably strong even as the country faces rising interest rates and weak economic growth.
On Tuesday, the government reported that the number of open jobs in the United States rose in July after three months of declines. There were 11.2 million open jobs available on the last day of July — nearly two jobs, on average, for every unemployed person — a sign that employers are still urgently seeking workers despite a weakening economy and high inflation.
The Labor Department issues its August jobs report today, and analysts surveyed by the data provider FactSet expect the U.S. economy added a robust 300,000 jobs.
U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July, according to the Labor Department, more than double what forecasters had expected. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, tying a 50-year low reached just before coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy in early 2020.
