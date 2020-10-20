News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

3 more COVID-19 deaths in Grant County; 47 new cases in Dubuque County

Five Flags among entertainment venues that don't expect quick return to normalcy

Dubuque County health officials begin asking smaller cities to mandate masks as COVID-19 cases surge

UPDATE: 2 Dubuque priests test positive for COVID-19, parish offices closed

Dubuque League of Women Voters to hold pair of online candidate forums

Dubuque official to receive community health award

Election preview, Iowa House District 56: Political newcomer faces 1st-term lawmaker to represent Clayton County

Dubuque council denies rezoning request for auto sales lot, takes other action

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque man 'an incredible community advocate'

1 hurt when vehicle strikes parked vehicle in Dubuque

Health officials seek to locate dog after 'biting incident' in Dubuque

Police: Long-submerged car pulled from river stolen from SW Wisconsin 14 years ago

Letter: Baker showed leadership on UTV/ATV issue

Letter: Hinson would stand with people of District 1

Letter: Administration missteps cost lives to COVID-19

Gilligan: Get election letters in soon, and keep writing

Clogged pipe leads to wastewater overflow in Dubuque

Guttenberg community development group releases set of goals

Jo Daviess County state’s attorney among applicants for judicial vacancy

Jo Daviess County FSA accepting ballots for County Committee

Cascade Fire Department's fundraiser dance canceled

Cassville Car Ferry sails through smooth season

State approves UW-P projects

Construction of Kwik Trip in Lancaster delayed to 2022

Clayon County Conservation run to benefit trail expansion

'She's all-around great:' Dubuque 10-year-old picked for statewide honor

Prep volleyball: Kilburg, Marquette win regional opener

Versatile Schmitt committed to Cyclones volleyball program

Dubuque trio earns all-MVC in swimming

Local & area roundup: Beckman moves up in final volleyball rankings

$26,299 for the arts: Mediacom funds projects for 11 local organizations

Ask Amy: 'Right person, wrong time' needs translating

Event preview: Ohnward rings in the season with holiday events

Kirkendall: Don’t ever sing the litterbox blues

Fever River Puppeteers present Halloween offering

Audio review

Stocks fall on Wall Street as hopes fade for new virus aid

Runde: Biden has long supported law enforcement

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 20

ConocoPhillips buying Concho in $9.7B all-stock deal

China's economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

High court to review two cases involving Trump border policy

Pentagon estimates cost of new nuclear missiles at $95.8B

Some states allow ballots if voters die before Election Day

Surging Bears lead NFC North after road win at Panthers