WASHINGTON — Americans took advantage of lower mortgage rates and purchased more homes in October, though sales were held back by a shortage of available properties.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that sales of existing homes rose 1.9% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million. That’s 4.6% higher than a year ago, suggesting that lower borrowing costs are bolstering the housing market.
Still, the data shows a mixed picture. Housing, including home construction, has picked up this year and fueled economic growth in the July-September quarter for the first time in nearly two years. Economists expect it will boost growth in the current quarter as well.
At the same time, sales have been constrained by a decline in the number of houses for sale.
With the unemployment rate near a 50-year low and wages rising modestly, plenty of Americans are looking to buy. That is pushing up prices. Sales remain below the level reached in 2017 of 5.5 million.
Homes are particularly scarce at lower price points, with sales in the past year falling 11% among houses priced below $100,000, which consists mostly of condos. Sales also slipped in the $100,000 to $250,000 price range. They rose in the $250,000 to $1 million range, and fell among homes priced above $1 million.