BEIJING — Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system.
Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande Group. Economists expect them to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts. But any official resolution is expected to involve losses for banks and bondholders.
The government “doesn’t want to be seen as engineering a bailout” but is likely to organize a debt restructuring to “reduce systemic risk and contain economic disruption,” Tommy Wu, of Oxford Economics, said in a report.
Evergrande is the biggest casualty yet from the ruling Communist Party’s effort to rein in surging debt levels.
Investors are watching how the developer headquartered in the southern city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong handles an interest payment due Thursday on one of its bonds.
Evergrande Group, founded in 1996, is one of China’s biggest builders of apartments, office towers and shopping malls.
The company says it has more than 200,000 employees and supports 3.8 million jobs in construction and other industries. Evergrande says it has 1,300 projects in 280 cities and assets worth $350 billion.
Evergrande’s founder, Xu Jiayin, was China’s richest entrepreneur in 2017 with a net worth of $43 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which follows China’s wealthy. He has tumbled down the list as internet industries boomed but still ranked as China’s richest real estate developer last year. He also topped Hurun’s 2020 list of philanthropists, giving away an estimated $420 million.
Evergrande has branched out into electric vehicles, theme park development, health clinics, mineral water and other businesses.
Evergrande’s Hong Kong-traded shares have fallen 85% since early 2021. Its bonds are trading at an equally deep discount.
Xu built Evergrande on borrowed money. As of June 30, Evergrande reported $310 billion of outstanding debts to bondholders, banks, construction contractors and other creditors.
Of that debt, $37.3 billion was due within a year, nearly triple Evergrande’s $13.5 billion in cash holdings, according to a company financial report.
In early 2021, Evergrande forecast its total annual transaction volume would surpass $310 billion. It reported a $1.4 billion first-half profit but says sales are weakening because news of its cash crunch is making would-be buyers nervous.
Evergrande has been squeezed by new limits regulators imposed on real estate-related borrowing as part of the Communist Party’s campaign to reduce reliance on debt.
Economists have been warning China’s rising debt is a potential threat for more than a decade. The ruling party has made reducing such financial risks a priority since 2018. But total corporate, government and household borrowing rose to nearly 300% of economic output last year from 270% in 2018. That’s unusually high for a middle-income country.
News reports indicate Evergrande borrowed everywhere it could, including by requiring employees of its construction contractors to buy its debt.
Some commentators suggest Evergrande might become China’s “Lehman moment,” referring to the failure of Wall Street bank Lehman Brothers, a forerunner to the 2008 crisis. But economists say the risk of wider financial market contagion is low.
“A managed default or even messy collapse of Evergrande would have little global impact beyond some market turbulence,” said Simon MacAdam, of Capital Economics.