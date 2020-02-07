News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district

Eastern Iowa mirrors state in Buttigieg's photo-finish caucus win

City of Dubuque officials weigh switch to automated trash pick-up system

UW-P event aims to dispel stigma concerning mental illness, suicide

DNR signals intent to deny Clayton County company's request to ship 2 billion gallons of water out west

Man gets 10 years in prison for badly injuring 2 Dubuque officers

Authorities: Dubuque man faces sexual abuse charge for 2009 incident in Fayette County

Clarke University speaker shares passion for faith, fight against climate change

Months after opening, Dubuque sandwich shop plots significant expansion

Executive director of Dubuque art museum to leave for state post

Flashback Friday: Dubuque all-girls high school announces closure 50 years ago

Local law enforcement reports

4 priests with ties to PDC high school added to clerical sex abuse list

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend