News in your town

Need for proposed transmission line disputed at 1st day of public hearings in Dubuque

Group known for 'Hold On' to perform at Dubuque hospital's 2020 gala

Development of new Dubuque drive-in restaurant held up by traffic quandary

Pets in parks? Public asked to weigh in again

Family of woman who died after nursing home fall in Bellevue seeks punitive damages

Price tag for new Maquoketa jail project rises $350,000 since failed bond measure in August

Committee seeks merger for struggling Dubuque community action agency

Elected officials from tri-state are praise deal on USMCA

Jo Daviess County man sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing girl