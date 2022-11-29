Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe restrictions imposed as part of his “zero COVID” strategy in the world’s second-largest economy.
The S&P 500 fell 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4%. The Nasdaq lost 1.6%. Small-company stocks fell even more. Technology companies were the biggest weights on the broader market. Bond yields mostly rose. Markets will get another key piece of data on the economy later this week when the Labor Department issues its monthly jobs report.
A broad slide on Wall Street left stocks lower Monday as global financial markets reacted to protests in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe COVID-19 restrictions.
The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, clawing back all of the benchmark index’s gains from last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 1.4% lower, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.6%.
The world’s second-largest economy has been stifled by a “zero COVID” policy that includes lockdowns that continually threaten the global supply chain at a time when recession fears hang over economies worldwide. The recent demonstrations there are the greatest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades.
The unrest stoked worries on Wall Street that if Xi cracks down even further on dissidents there or expands the lockdowns, it could slow the Chinese economy, which would hurt oil prices and global economic growth, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
“A lot of people are worried about what the fallout will be, and basically are using that as an excuse to take some recent profits,” he said.
More than 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed in the red, with technology companies the biggest weights on the broader market. Apple, which has seen iPhone production hit hard by lockdowns in China, fell 2.6%.
Banks and industrial stocks also were among the biggest drags on the market. JPMorgan fell 1.7% and Boeing slid 3.7%.
All told, the S&P 500 fell 62.18 points to 3,963.94. The Dow dropped 497.57 points to 33,849.46. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 176.86 points to close at 11,049.50.
Smaller company stocks fell even more that the broader market. The Russell 2000 slid 38.23 points, or 2.1%, to 1,830.96.
Markets in Asia and Europe fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.69%.
