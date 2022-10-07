NEW YORK — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.
The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
Amazon, which typically beefs up its operations during the holidays, was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year. UPS and Target have said their holiday hiring plans will also remain in line with the prior year.
Seattle-based Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S. The company had announced last week it would raise its average pay for frontline workers by a dollar, a move aimed toward attracting more employees in a tight labor market. It also said it would make changes so employees can get paid more frequently than once or twice per month.
Analysts expect the holiday shopping season to be impacted by the uncertain economic environment, as budget-conscious shoppers navigate higher prices for food and other necessities amid high inflation and rising interest rates.
Salesforce, which analyzes online shopping data, forecasts digital sales to reach $265 billion in the U.S. in November and December. That means holiday sales will remain essentially flat compared to last year, bumping up only 3%, despite a strong showing compared to pre-pandemic levels, Salesforce said.
Analysts note higher prices could also lead to fewer total orders. And the current inflation rate of 8.3% means retailers would see a decrease in real sales.
To accommodate cash-strapped consumers expected to spread out their holiday shopping, retailers are offering more discounts — and doing it much earlier. Next week, Amazon will have its second Prime Day-like discount event of the year, the first time the company is holding a major sales event twice in one year following its Prime Day in July. Target and Walmart have said they’ll also offer deals this month.
