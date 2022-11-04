WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped back under 7% this week, one day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate to its highest level in 15 years as it tries to squelch four-decade-high inflation.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate fell to 6.95% from 7.08% last week. The rate was 3.09% last year at this time.

