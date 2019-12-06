Three years after being dumped by a rival, Scott Kirby will become the next CEO of United Airlines, where he has played a key role in leading a turnaround of the once-moribund carrier.
United announced Thursday that CEO Oscar Munoz will step down in May and be succeeded by Kirby, currently the airline’s president.
Munoz has led the airline since 2015 during a tumultuous time that included the brutal dragging of a passenger off an overcrowded plane and an aggressive growth plan designed to recapture United’s glory days.
Munoz recruited Kirby days after he was ousted as the No. 2 official at American Airlines, where he was widely considered a future CEO. Kirby has figured prominently in decisions including a refresh of United’s fleet and a bold plan — initially resisted by Wall Street — to aggressively add new routes from its hub airports such as Chicago and San Francisco.
“When he arrived, United was a hot mess,” said travel analyst Henry Harteveldt. “Scott has focused on improving United reliability and productivity, and it’s a much more reliable airline than it used to be.”