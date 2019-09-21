U.S. opens probe of steering problems in Jeep Wranglers
DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of steering problems in about 270,000 SUVs made by Fiat Chrysler.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it granted a consumer’s petition asking for a probe into 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wranglers.
The agency said more than 3,500 owners have complained to the company and government about frame weld problems or steering issues including a shimmy or wobble, looseness, or locking up. No crashes or injuries have been reported.
The Wrangler was recalled last year for misaligned welds that could cause steering problems. The government will determine if another recall is needed.
Fiat Chrysler says it’s cooperating. The company said dealers will install a hydraulic device to mitigate vibration in order to address customer concerns. The fix is free.
GM to recall 2015-2018 Chevrolet Trax SUVs
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 107,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems.
The recall covers the 2015 through 2018 Chevrolet Trax.
Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration state that an improperly welded joint can break, increasing the risk of a crash.
It’s an expansion of a recall from April that covered the 2017 through 2019 model years.
Dealers will inspect the left and right front lower-control arms and replace them if needed. No date has been set for the recall to begin.