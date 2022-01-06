SILVER SPRING, Md. — Growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its monthly survey of service industries declined to a reading of 62 last month, from an all-time high of 69.1 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates growth. Since recording two months of contraction in April and May 2020, when the pandemic was raging, the overall index has now grown for 19 consecutive months.
Anthony Nieves, head of the ISM services sector survey committee, said growth in the services industry is still strong and that it didn’t appear that the recent surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant had any impact on the December activity in the sector. It’s more likely to affect next month’s activity, if the virus surge is not contained before then, he added.
Business activity, employment, new orders and supply deliveries all showed slower growth in December, the ISM report said.
The ISM’s inventories index contracted for the seventh straight month, as continued supply chain logjams, along with strong demand, has made it difficult for companies to keep shelves stocked. Prices paid by services organizations for materials and services rose in December for the 55th consecutive month, to its third-highest reading ever of 82.5.
Some strengths in the services sector is the result of those supply chain troubles that are making it harder to meet increased demand. Longer supplier delivery times and rising prices register as strengths for the services sector.
Out of 18 service sector industries covered by the ISM, 16 reported growth in December.