A decline in COVID-19 vaccinations cut into Walgreens second-quarter earnings, but the drugstore chain still delivered better-than-expected results.
Walgreens said Tuesday the number of vaccines it administered in the quarter tumbled 80% to 2.4 million compared to last year’s quarter. COVID-19 testing also fell more than 90% and sales of at-home tests dropped, as well.
Analysts expected those declines compared to last year, when the omicron variant of the coronavirus was surging.
Recommended for you
Walgreens also booked in the recently completed second quarter a $306 million pretax charge for opioid claims and some expenses tied to cost cutting and an acquisition.
The chain also saw prescriptions grow more than 3%, excluding immunizations, in its biggest business segment, U.S. drugstores.
Rising drug prices and better staffing at the company’s drugstores helped pharmacy sales, Edward Jones analyst John Boylan said in a research note.
Quarterly net income tumbled 20% overall to $703 million. Adjusted earnings were $1.16 per share, which is 6 cents better than expected, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.
Sales climbed 3% to $34.86 billion, which was also better than expected.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. runs a network of around 13,000 drugstores globally, with most of its locations in the United States. Its stores also have become a growing source for care.
The company is opening primary care practices next to some locations with the goal of having drugstores and doctor offices work together to help keep patients healthy instead of just treating them when they become sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.