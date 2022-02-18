WASHINGTON — Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy.
Jobless claims rose by 23,000 to 248,000 for the week ending Feb. 12, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Claims were revised upward to 225,000 the previous week.
Yet the four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, fell by 10,500 to 243,250. It was the second straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.
In total, fewer than 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 26,000 from the previous week.
First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs, which are back down to fairly healthy pre-pandemic levels.
Average 30-year mortgage rate hits 3.92%, highest since 2019
WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week, approaching levels not seen since 2019.
The average rate on a 30-year loan reached 3.92%, up from 3.69% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.81%.
The last time the 30-year rate was higher was in May of 2019 when it reached 3.99%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 3.15% from 2.93% one week earlier. It stood at 2.21% a year ago. It last breached 3% in March of 2020, just as the pandemic was breaking in the U.S.
The Federal Reserve has signaled that it would begin the first in a series of interest rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also contributing to inflation levels not seen since the early 1980s.
The price for a new home has jumped about 14% in the past year and as much as 30% in some cities. Housing has been in short supply even before the pandemic, and higher prices and rising interest rates will make it even harder for homebuyers.
Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales
NEW YORK — Walmart muscled through rising inflation, a snarled global supply chain and surging costs related to COVID-19 sick leave among its workers to deliver strong fourth-quarter results Thursday.
The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Ark., also delivered on Thursday an upbeat outlook for this year and boosted its dividend. Shares rose more than 2% in late morning trading.
Walmart is the first major retailer to report fourth-quarter fiscal results, which include the critical holiday shopping period, and is considered a major barometer of spending given its size so analysts carefully parse through the data. Walmart executives said that its shoppers are still in good financial shape, and they don’t see any major changes in consumer behavior patterns like trading down to cheaper labels but they’re paying close attention to higher prices.
The report from Walmart came one day after the Commerce Department said that retail sales in the U.S. jumped a surprisingly strong 3.8% from December to January. And although inflation — which has reached the highest level in four decades in the U.S. — helped boost that figure, most of January’s gain reflected more purchases, not higher prices.