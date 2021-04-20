Sales are steadily improving at Coca-Cola Co. as vaccinations allow for the opening of restaurants and offices in many regions globally.
Coke historically had booked half its sales from restaurants, stadiums and other public places. The pandemic broadsided the company.
As of March, case volumes had returned to 2019 levels, the beverage giant said.
Sales rose 5% in the January-March period this year, the Atlanta company said Monday.
Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said reopenings are happening in three phases as vaccine rates increase. First, he said, people start going out to restaurants in the evenings. Next, offices reopen and lunchtime business picks up. Finally, stadiums, theaters and other big venues will reopen, but that’s not yet happening on a large scale in any markets, he said.