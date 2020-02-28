News in your town

FIRST IN THE TH: Legendary rock band Styx returning to Dubuque

During packed hearing, Dubuque council support $40,000 allocations for 2 organizations

In Stockton, Republican hopeful promises to take area values to D.C.

Changes come for East Dubuque video gaming terminals

Weekend buzz: 5 local events to check out

'Not a lot of smiling': Flexsteel workers concerned after announcement of proposed changes

U.S. Rep. Kind’s staff to hold office hours in Crawford, Grant counties

Police: Traffic stop leads to meth dealer's arrest in PDC

Indictment: Dubuque drug user linked to shooting charged for 14 firearms

Police: Maquoketa man breaks in, threatens occupant with knife, steals dog

College basketball: UW-Eau Claire knocks off UW-Platteville in WIAC tourney semis

Local & area roundup: Hempstead's Poling named MVC Valley Coach of the Year

Women's basketball: No. 11 Duhawks finally solve Luther in A-R-C tournament

Boys prep basketball: Wahlert's season ends on heartbreaking shot at the buzzer

Prep wrestling: Blackhawks advance 4 out of prelims at WIAA state meet

Danielle Moore: A culture of volunteerism and empowering the next generation

Ask Amy: Wonderful grandson is terrible at the table

Musical message: The Choir of Man aims to spread awareness about mental health ... one pop song and beer at a time

Ellis:Watching this the last thing I wanted

Play preview: Hempstead to present 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Our opinion: Road show highlights the wonder of libraries

Cyr: Media hype makes debates a candidate circus

Letter: Garbage collection proposal doomed to fail

Letter: Exercise your voting power this election year

YOUR HOROSCOPE: February 28

Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms

Nation news in brief

Births

Sports briefs: Female wrestler wins North Carolina state title

NBA roundup: Short-handed 76ers beat Knicks

Scars of violence haunt India's capital after deadly riots

Almanac

Stock market rout deepens on virus worries; indexes lose 4%

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Opening this weekend

Countries take harsh steps as they struggle to contain virus

Guam residents compensated for war atrocities decades later

Stolen hearse carrying casket recovered after freeway chase

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Why primary care visits matter

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Celebrity news

U.S. orders for durable goods slip 0.2% in January