Stocks closed mostly lower Monday as Wall Street pumped the brakes after a recent run of strong gains.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, as losses in health care, financial and energy companies outweighed gains in technology, communication and utilities stocks. The pickup in technology companies, whose profits have proven more resistant to the pandemic’s effect on the economy, helped nudge the Nasdaq composite to its third consecutive all-time high.
The downbeat start to the week comes as investors balance optimism that one or more coronavirus vaccines will soon be cleared for distribution in the U.S., setting the stage for an economic turnaround, against worries about more economic pain as states impose new restrictions on businesses in a bid to stem a surge in new virus cases and hospitalizations.
Traders also continue to hold out hope that Washington will deliver another round of financial aid for Americans and businesses hurt most by the pandemic. But if Congress fails to reach a deal to carry the economy through the winter, stocks could be set up for more declines.
“The market is taking a much-needed pause as it waits for answers on the stimulus package,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “Will it be closer to a trillion or closer to $500 billion? That’s going to be important for the market.”
The S&P 500 dropped 7.16 points to 3,691.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 148.47 points, or 0.5%, to 30,069.79. The Nasdaq gained 55.71 points, or 0.4%, to 12,519.95. Small company stocks slipped 1.20 points, or 0.1%, to 1,891.25.
Stocks have mounted a strong, weekslong run around the world. The S&P 500 had one of its best months in decades during November and added more to it last week, in large part because of optimism about the development of coronavirus vaccines. Hope has also built that Washington might be able to get past its partisanship to deliver some form of aid for the still-struggling economy in the meantime.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are trying to figure out how to deliver long-delayed pandemic relief, including additional help for businesses hard hit by the pandemic, further unemployment benefits, funding to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and funding demanded by Democrats for state and local governments.
The worsening pandemic is pushing governments around the world to bring back varying degrees restrictions on businesses, keeping customers away from businesses and threatening to drag down the economy through what’s expected to be a bleak winter. Job growth in the United States slowed sharply last month, a report on Friday showed, and the numbers may get only worse.