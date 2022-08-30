LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.

 Koji Sasahara

The plant’s site is still undecided, but construction will begin in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025, they said. It’s likely to be near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Ind., where Honda has huge factories that make its most popular models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.

