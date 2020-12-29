News in your town

Local taxidermists value connections to hunting, outdoors

Dubuque County receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than expected this week

Due to outpouring, no more clothing donations accepted for Cuba City families impacted by fire

Authorities: Couple remains in critical condition after Grant County rollover crash

Man sentenced for selling cocaine near Dubuque college

25 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 new death in Iowa County, Wis.

Edgewood business moves to new location

Illinois Extension webinar series looks at growing fruit

Letter: TH First Citizen a great tradition of community pride

Letter: Schools, parents must challenge students in choosing courses

Galena to hold public meeting on St. Mary's School project

Peosta to host input session on proposed stormwater ordinance

Lafayette County supervisors get open-meetings refresher

Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was 'morale boost'

Gilligan: A new twist on First Citizen tradition

USHL: Saints begin making moves after slow start to season

College basketball: Iowa set for next test as surging Northwestern visits

MLB: Cubs on verge of dealing Darvish to Padres

Local & area roundup: Beckman shoots up to 4th in AP poll

Performing in the pandemic, by zoom, drive-in and doorstep

Television Q&A: Does HGTV pay for lodging, renovation on 'Love It or List It'?

Stocks hit records after Trump signs aid bill

Dickel: Combating climate change and our cultural divide

Letter: Nonprofits, individuals doing God's work

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 29

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Breakthrough in identifying advanced, recurrent prostate cancer

Ask Amy: Woman wonders if her date might be gay

NFL: Bears eye playoffs heading into finale with Rodgers, Packers

NFL: Chiefs face Week 17 decisions with first-round bye secured

Sports briefs: Florida's Johnson rejoins team, works as coach amid recovery

NFL: Dillon's big night gives Packers more reason for optimism

Wealthy voters are 'mythical middle' in Georgia Senate races

Amid pandemic, Pacific islands work to offset food shortages

Pope formally strips Vatican secretariat of state of assets

Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years

U.K. warns of 'bumpy' post-Brexit transition

Trump's hesitation on relief bill will delay aid payments

House voting on Trump's $2,000 checks as GOP balks

Parents plead not guilty to charges in Missouri girl's death

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill