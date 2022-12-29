Winter Weather Travel Utah
A Southwest Airlines employee looks for an unclaimed bag at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Southwest Airlines is still trying to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos and canceled another 2,350 flights Thursday after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago.

 Rick Bowmer

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days, including canceling more than 2,350 flights on Thursday.

Airline executives told employees that crew scheduling this week— a major cause of the meltdown — has been fixed.

