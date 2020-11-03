Stocks powered higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors hope the end of a bruising U.S. presidential campaign may soon lift the heavy uncertainty that's sent markets spinning recently.
The S&P 500 rose 58.92 points, or 1.8%, to 3,369.16 for its second straight healthy gain. The rally was widespread and global, with Treasury yields, oil prices and stocks around the world all strengthening.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 554.98, or 2.1%, to 27,480.03, and the Nasdaq composite added 202.96, or 1.9%, to 11,160.57.
The result of the presidential election might not be known for days because of the large number of Americans who voted early. More than anything, what investors hope for from the election is a clear winner to emerge, even if it takes some time. Whether that's President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden is less important, because history shows stocks tend to rise regardless of which party controls the White House.
What investors fear is the prospect of a contested election, one that drags on and injects even more uncertainty into markets. Under such a scenario, much of Wall Street expects a sharp drop in stocks. The future political makeup of the Senate is another unknown throwing uncertainty into the markets, along with the timing of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
"There's a sense that we might get some clarity on the outcome of the direction of one or two wild cards that have been moving the market," von Lipsey said.
In Asia, some benchmarks were moving higher in early trading Wednesday. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was up 1.8%, while the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.4%.