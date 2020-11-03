News in your town

Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

AP survey: Iowa voters sour on state of nation

Durbin wins re-election in Illinois as polls close

2020 Latest: Trump calls into radio shows before polls close

UPDATE: From first-time voters at UW-P to Star Wars fans in East Dubuque, local voters weigh Trump vs. Biden

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Prep volleyball: Platteville advances to state tournament after all

Wisconsin trooper stops driver hauling snowmobile atop car

Iowa virus cases soar as state 2nd in U.S. behind South Dakota

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake