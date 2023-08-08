Yellow Bankruptcy Explainer
Buy Now

Yellow Corp. trucks are parked at a YRC Freight terminal on July 28 in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

 Charlie Riedel

NEW YORK — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed Sunday, comes just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. While a Chapter 11 filing is used to restructure debt while operations continue, Yellow, like other trucking companies in recent years, will liquidate and the U.S. will join other creditors unlikely to recover funds extended to the company.

Recommended for you

Tags