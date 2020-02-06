News in your town

Authorities: Dubuque man faces sexual abuse charge for 2009 incident in Fayette County

Executive director of Dubuque art museum to leave for state post

China cuts tariffs on $75B of U.S. imports in trade truce

Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district

Amazon confirms it's moving into Des Moines suburb warehouse

Wisconsin Gov. Evers calls for $250 million spending on K-12 schools

Man gets 10 years in prison for badly injuring 2 Dubuque officers

DNC calls for a 'recanvass' of Iowa results after delays

No charges to be sought in Iowa marching band incidents

Rolling Stones returning to North America for 15-city tour

New cameras installed as peregrine falcons return to Dubuque County Courthouse

Wisconsin teacher placed on leave for tweet about Limbaugh's cancer

4 priests with ties to PDC high school added to clerical sex abuse list

Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges