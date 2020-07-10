News in your town

Local Army veteran portrayed in new film

Demand for COVID-19 testing at Dubuque site strong, as county reports 69 more cases

1 dead in motorcycle crash in Jackson County

Dubuque transit agency proposes free bus rides for students to boost ridership

City of Dubuque releases details on applying for council opening

69 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Sentencing hearing delayed for 4th time for Delaware County man convicted of murder

Cuba City municipal offices close after employee exposed to COVID-19

Bellevue day care center closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Police: Woman taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Weekend Buzz: Local events to check out

Beaves: 'The hardest decision of my life'

Bellevue hosting CR/C in district opener

Saturday night showtime for Class 1A baseball teams

Mount Rushmore: A mountain of paradoxes

Ask Amy: She wants marriage; he wants a clean shave

Ellis: From stage to screen, 'Hamilton' captivates

New movies

Our opinion: Father Kutsch a guiding light for decades

Viral outbreak worsens, threatening economy

Cyr: High Court decisions give insight to what defines justices

Letter: Dubuque schools should plan for hybrid learning environment

Letter: Funeral home dog will be a blessing

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 10

OZ AND ROIZEN: Blood pressure goals should be lower than normal

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now

Births

Graduates: UW-Whitewater and Western Technical College

Europe fears complacency; virus hits 'full speed' in Africa

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

Woman arrested in hit-and-run at Indiana protest

Medical experts: Floyd's speech didn't mean he could breathe

Esper defends use of National Guard in helping with unrest

Iowa/WIsconsin/Illinois news in brief

Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall