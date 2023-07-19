Retail Sales
Shoppers glide past a display of big-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse on July 11 in Sheridan, Colo.

 David Zalubowski

NEW YORK — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong.

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

