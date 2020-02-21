News in your town

Panel of local health care leaders focus on industry changes, challenges

End of up-and-down existence: Historic elevator in final days in Dubuque

Police: Dubuque woman sent obscene photos to minor

Dubuque Kiwanis Club to celebrate 100 years with event later this month

Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend

Stockton officials signal intent to keep outgoing superintendent on as building principal

1 hurt in rollover crash in Lafayette County

Parent company of ED plant announces $35 million loss in 2019

Celebrating Black History Month: Shamika Rainer

Ask Amy: 'Shefault' parent wants to rebalance home life

Ellis: Fans might connect with energetic ‘Sonic’

Opening this weekend

Television Q&A

Our opinion: Iowa should pass law protecting high school journalism teachers

Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion

Cyr: Brexit change years in the making

Letter: Five Flags plan doesn't make fiscal sense

Letter: Era of egomania will pass

YOUR HOROSCOPE: February 21

What's happening

Campus notes

OZ AND ROIZEN: How stress turns you gray -- inside and out

Bloomberg defiant after widely panned debate performance

Warren's next challenge: Maintain post-debate momentum

Trump savoring scrambled Democratic race, Bloomberg's debate debut

Local markets

White House: Economy accelerated under Trump

Struggling Victoria's Secret sold as women demand comfort

Mortgage rates tick up this week; 30-year reaches 3.49%

German gunman calling for genocide kills 9 people

New threats emerge in outbreak while China voices optimism

Turkish soldiers killed in Syria amid threats of escalation

Amid 'Anonymous' fallout, top NSC adviser reassigned

Trump ally Stone sentenced to over 3 years in prison

Israel to probe failed company of Netanyahu's challenger

Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy