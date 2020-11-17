News in your town

Official: Dubuque County mandate still to take effect; 68,000 masks to be distributed

Dubuquer serving life sentence for kidnapping dies, likely from COVID-19

Dubuque council takes action on agreements for firehouse, humane society, Port project

Lancaster couple donates $1 million to city in support of economic development

54 new cases, 1 death in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 death, 71 new cases in Grant County

Dubuque nonprofit organization to host weekly series of virtual education sessions

Gilligan: Telling COVID stories -- from data to struggles to heroes

Grant County offers letter of support for broadband

Federal officials propose updates to Jones County flood maps

Cascade Park Board seeks to fill vacancy

Manchester to host virtual session on strategic growth plan

Jackson County Historical Society fundraising dinner set for Sunday

Grant County supervisors to reduce per diem

Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

Telegraph Herald all-area boys cross country team

Prep football: Mineral Point forfeits final game after positive test

A voice for the voiceless: Poet Heather Swan returns to her Galena roots

Carnegie-Stout virtual event to highlight women's suffrage in Dubuque

Audio reviews

Goldberg: Why Joe Manchin is more important to the Democrats than AOC

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 17

Ask Amy: Waning sex life not necessarily the norm

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Mouthing off to COVID-19

Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket

Home Depot reunites with HD Supply in deal valued at $8B

Dow returns to record as stocks rise on vaccine hopes

Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order

Hardening partisan map steepens Democrats' climb in Senate

Biden's beach hideaway has political sun shining on Rehoboth

Cable failures endanger renowned Puerto Rico radio telescope

Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed on election handling

About 90K sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit

Pandemic politics leave DC in gridlock as virus surges