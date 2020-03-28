News in your town

Clothing company in Dubuque plans short move, big growth this year

As tri-state providers prep for COVID-19 surge, some details remain scarce

'A screeching halt': Pandemic guts local tourism industry, but leaders plan for better times

Processing of City of Dubuque utility payments delayed due to COVID-19

2 more Dubuque County COVID-19 cases confirmed; statewide death toll rises to 3

Maquoketa feed mill assessed nearly $75,000 in OSHA fines

Western Dubuque schools to continue paying hourly employees during extended shutdown

Dubuque County care facility brings home to work to help keep residents safe

Maquoketa officials seek naming ideas for new trumpeter swan

Guatemalan man gets jail for using fraudulent information on Dubuque job application, tax forms

Sheriff's deputies investigating theft of ATVs from rural Elizabeth garage

Police: Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Dubuque truck dealership

Election preview: Several contested races on Lafayette County board

New York's state of mind: Former TH reporter offers a first-person account of COVID-19 inside the Big Apple

Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Sami Martin (Platteville)

City of Dubuque closes playgrounds, skate park as COVID-19 precaution

Ask Amy: Not all relationship flags are red

Spiritual Life: Leave anxiety behind and be open to today

Angelica: Helping citizens in crisis a role of government

Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Coronavirus could prompt the US to finally improve its voting system

YOUR HOROSCOPE: March 28

OSF Common Venture program seeks volunteers

Trump issues order to force GM to produce ventilators

Lack of social distancing leads to closure of parks, trails

'Choppy waters' await Navy as virus strikes aircraft carrier

2 more in Iowa die of coronavirus; total cases rise to 235

U.S. faces new outbreaks; global infections top 590,000

Pope prays for 'fragile' humanity needing help in pandemic

Eiffel Tower says 'Merci' to health workers fighting virus

For nursing homes, symptoms aren't enough to tell who's sick

Sports briefs: NCAA weighs more eligibility for sports cut short by virus

Country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

N. Macedonia becomes NATO's 30th member, ending a long quest

Authorities: Iowa slaying suspect captured at Illinois hotel

Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi

Births

MLBers keep service time in deal; draft may trim

Stocks drop, but hold on to weekly gains after a big rally

Evers asks lawmakers to modify election statutes

tv highlights for Sat. March 28

Local markets

Today in History

Pedestrian bridge falls onto Detroit freeway after collision