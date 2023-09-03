Amazon-RTO
AWS CEO Andy Jassy speaks in Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, 2019. During a pre-recorded internal Q&A session earlier this month, Jassy told employees it was “past the time to disagree and commit” with the company’s policy that requires corporate employees to be in the office three days a week.

 Isaac Brekken

NEW YORK — Amazon employees have been pushing back against the company’s return-to-office policy for months — and it seems CEO Andy Jassy has had enough.

During a pre-recorded internal Q&A session earlier this month, Jassy told employees it was “past the time to disagree and commit” with the policy, which requires corporate employees to be in the office three days a week.

