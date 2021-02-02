Stocks notched broad gains on Wall Street Monday, clawing back some of their losses following the market’s worst weekly loss since October.
The S&P 500 rose 1.6%. The benchmark index was coming off a 3.3% slide last week, when volatility spiked as online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds fueled a frenzy in GameStop and a few other stocks.
Investors large and small continued to focus on those stocks Monday, and GameStop slumped 30.8% to $225 a share, the latest rocky ride for the stock, which ended last year at about $18.
Meanwhile, the price of silver jumped at one point to its highest level in eight years. Analysts said the precious metal became another target for online investors seeking to go up against big Wall Street players. A measure of fear in the market, the VIX, fell Monday, suggesting some of last week’s market jitters were easing, said Pauline Bell, analyst at CFRA Research.
“Today the market is sensing that the heightened volatility that we saw over the last week is reverting to a more settled type of volume,” Bell said. “The market is sensing the return to normalcy.”
The S&P 500 gained 59.62 points to 3,773.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29, or 0.8%, to 30,211.91. The Nasdaq composite climbed 332.70 points, or 2.6%, to 13,403.39.