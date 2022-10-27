LONDON — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday delayed his much-anticipated economic statement until Nov. 17, giving new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a chance to weigh in on policies meant to stabilize the country’s finances after his predecessor’s tax-cutting plans triggered market upheaval.

The statement will now include a full budget and analysis of its impact on government debt and borrowing by the independent Office of Budget Responsibility. It was originally set to be announced on Halloween.

