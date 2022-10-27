Europe Enery Crisis

Operators work at Enagas regasification plant, the largest liquid natural gas plant in Europe, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 29. Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged thanks to mild weather and a scramble to fill gas storage ahead of winter and replace Russian supplies.

 Emilio Morenatti - staff, AP

FRANKFURT, Germany — Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged from summer peaks thanks to mild weather and a monthslong scramble to fill gas storage ahead of winter and replace Russian supplies during the war in Ukraine. It’s a welcome respite after Russia slashed natural gas flows, triggering an energy crisis that has fueled record inflation and a looming recession.

Yet experts warn it’s too soon to exhale, even as European governments roll out relief packages for people struggling with high utility bills and work on longer-term ways to contain volatile gas and electricity prices that have shrunk household budgets and forced some businesses to shut down.

