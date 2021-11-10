Luke Combs (left) accepts the award for entertainer of the year as presenter Alan Jackson looks on at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton arrive at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies and Luke Combs won the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.
Stapleton won song of the year and single of the year for "Starting Over" and took album of the year for his record of the same name. And he walked away with two more trophies as a producer on the single and album.
He then won male vocalist of the year for the fifth time and it appeared he would sweep the night before Combs ended the show by winning entertainer of the year.
"I don't deserve to win it," an emotional Combs said, "but I'm sure as hell glad that I did."
Stapleton came into the night the top nominee along with Eric Church, who was shut out.
Along with Stapleton and Church, Combs beat out Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, who opened the ABC telecast with a medley of her hits, including "Kerosene," "Mama's Broken Heart" and "Gunpowder & Lead."
It was a night of big emotions for many winners.
The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time. Lead singer T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay this year, appeared to be holding back tears as he accepted.
"It's been a roller coaster of a year, especially for me emotionally, and for you all to support me, it's been incredible," he said from the stage.
Allen was openly tearful as he became the second Black performer to win new artist of the year.
"I want to thank my father who's no longer with us for introducing me to country music," Allen said.
He recalled spending the last of his money to be able to see pioneering Black country artist Charley Pride at the CMAs in 2016, then getting to perform with Pride on last year's show. Pride died of COVID-19 a month later.
Darius Rucker in 2009 was the first Black artist to win the award.
The ceremony represents a return to normal for the show. It was back in front of an audience at its usual home after last year's ceremony was held at a crowd-free Music City Center because of the coronavirus pandemic.